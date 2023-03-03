Pima County to hold Summer Youth and Family Resource Fair on March 11

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County’s Department of Community & Workforce Development, in partnership with Supervisor District 5, is hosting the Summer Youth and Family Resource Fair

The fair happens on Saturday, March 11.

The event will have over 60 vendors, including nonprofits and community organizations who will be offering assistance for families, educational resources, free COVID-19 vaccines, giveaways, raffles, free food, music, and more.

The resource fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the courtyard and conference rooms at the One-Stop Youth Employment Center, 320 N. Commerce Park Loop.

“We wanted to do a one-stop shop for families,” said program manager Jennifer Eckstrom. “And we want to show families that the community has summer programs for kids of all ages.”

Information about activities and free programs will be available, including materials about Pima Early Education Program scholarships, which offer free preschool classes to children from low-income households.