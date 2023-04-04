Pima County Supervisors remove ban against woman to attend meetings

TUCSON (KVOA) - In a surprising unanimous vote, the Pima County Board of Supervisors moved to remove the ban imposed against a regular public speaker Shirley Requard.
Requard has had to sit outside the past three meetings after being banned from attending the meetings for three months, following a conduct review by the Pima County Attorney's Office.
It was revealed in a previous meeting that Chairwoman Adelita Grijalva asked the PCAO Civil Deputy Sam Brown to conduct the review and ban Requard. According to a letter from Sam Brown sent to Requard the ban was due to repeated "slanderous" remarks made during meetings.
The issue enraged a large group of residents who have been attending and vocalizing their support for Requard every meeting since. On Tuesday many of them expressed their frustrations with the Board and particularly Chairwoman Grijalva.
“She’s out there now, this is the third time she’s out there. Communists do that. In America we have the rule of law, we have the constitution," one woman said.
“One day you will face the consequences of your actions in front of a tribunal for treason and crimes against humanity," another woman stated.
“I am sick and tired of you running to the back Adelita when you don’t get your way," said Stephanie Kirk. Referring to Grijlava walking out for part of the call to the public.
Supervisor Steve Christy took it upon himself to receive an outside legal opinion from a local law firm which issued an opinion that the banning of Requard from the public meetings was unlawful.
The issue was scheduled to be taken up during executive session but a majority vote from the Board moved the item out of executive session, it was taken up publicly.
Christy opened things up by requesting the Board remove the ban against Requard.
Supervisors Rex Scott and Matt Heinz questioned the reasoning behind getting the outside legal opinion, Scott asked Christy if he had sought a legal opinion from the County Attorney. He did not.
It was also revealed that Christy used tax payer funds from within his office's budget to seek out the legal opinion. He said he hadn't received the bill yet but that there would be one.
Heinz, who made a rare in person appearance, said that the rules of conduct at meetings are not being enforced enough.
“Clapping, whistling, hollering, shouting, screaming at us if they don’t like a vote, none of this is acceptable behavior," he said.
But in the end, Scott made a motion to repeal the ban against Requard allowing her to return April 18th with the caveat that the Board will also receive a full legal opinion in response to the outside opinion. The supervisors unanimously supported it.