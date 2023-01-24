 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Pima County Supervisor's meeting disrupted during public comment

  • Updated
  • 0
County meeting

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tuesday's Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting had to be temporarily halted during the call to the public.

Several speakers were interrupted by Chairwoman Adelita Grijalva as they tried to directly criticize supervisor Matt Heinz.

When Stephanie Kirk was cut off she ignored Grijalva's requests and continued talking over her and told Grijalva she was "nobody" that caused Grijalva to threaten removing her from the building and then the meeting's live stream feed was cut.

When the meeting resumed about ten minutes later Grijalva addressed the situation.

"We have to be civil. We have to be civil and can not have these interruptions. If these things happen again, we are going to have people arrested and nobody wants to do that," she said.

Kirk was allowed to continue without interruption.

News 4 Tucson spoke with her afterwards, she told us she did not make any personal attacks and that everything was on video.

The remainder of the meeting seemed to be more routine and not as dramatic.  

If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.

Tags

Recommended for you