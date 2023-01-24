Pima County Supervisor's meeting disrupted during public comment

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tuesday's Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting had to be temporarily halted during the call to the public.
Several speakers were interrupted by Chairwoman Adelita Grijalva as they tried to directly criticize supervisor Matt Heinz.
When Stephanie Kirk was cut off she ignored Grijalva's requests and continued talking over her and told Grijalva she was "nobody" that caused Grijalva to threaten removing her from the building and then the meeting's live stream feed was cut.
When the meeting resumed about ten minutes later Grijalva addressed the situation.
"We have to be civil. We have to be civil and can not have these interruptions. If these things happen again, we are going to have people arrested and nobody wants to do that," she said.
Kirk was allowed to continue without interruption.
News 4 Tucson spoke with her afterwards, she told us she did not make any personal attacks and that everything was on video.
The remainder of the meeting seemed to be more routine and not as dramatic.