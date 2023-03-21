Pima County Supervisors continue facing questions for banning citizen from meetings

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors continue to face backlash for the decision to ban a citizen from speaking at public meetings. The banned citizen is Shirley Requard a regular speaker at the supervisor meetings.
The decision wasn't made by the entire board but was carried out by the County Attorney's Office at the sole request of chairwoman Adelita Grijalva.
The County Attorney's Office determined that Requard made repeated "slanderous" remarks against Supervisor Matt Heinz during multiple meetings, they banned her from speaking for three months.
At Tuesday's meeting yet again other citizens voiced their concerns about the decision.
“Since you became the chairman [Grijalva] the whole meeting has dissolved into chaos and controversy. How much is that going to cost when you go to court and you lose. That’s going to come out of my pocket," said Brooke Doughty.
Supervisor Steve Christy received an outside legal opinion from law firm Munger, Chadwick, Denker. The firm issued an opinion that the ban of Requard was "unlawful" and likely would not be upheld if challenged in court.
Christy had placed an item on the agenda for the Board to discuss this legal opinion but due to low attendance among supervisors with Grijalva indicating she had to leave the meeting early, Christy asked for it to be moved to their April 4th meeting.
Upon that request, Grijalva asked for it to be taken up privately in executive session.
“If that could be moved to executive session because I do believe with legal there’s a concern," Grijalva asked.
“The recommendation from our office is to move that to executive session so we can discuss the legal opinion in a confidential setting," added Sam Brown, PCAO Civil Deputy.
The item was not discussed in Tuesday's executive session, according to Christy and will be added on April 4th's agenda.
Christy told News 4 Tucson that he wants to make sure it's a public discussion.
“I was definitely against that, it flies in the face of transparency. In the face of accountability,” Christy said.
News 4 Tucson spoke to Requard who continues to show up to the meetings and watches from the lobby, where she protests her banning and believes it's a violation of her first amendment rights.
“I have rights that are well above their power," she said.
The County Attorney's Office has defended its decision saying it just followed the rules set fourth by the Board of Supervisors as it relates to conduct.
News 4 Tucson reviewed the Board of Supervisors' rules and their is a section on orderly conduct that specifies a person can be removed and barred from future meetings at the direction of the chair. It doesn't specify for what amount of time.