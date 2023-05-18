 Skip to main content
...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

Pima County Sheriff's Department to increase DUI efforts during holiday weekend

PCSD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department announces they will increase DUI efforts leading up to Memorial Day.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department in 2022, they investigated 43 fatal collisions that occurred on Pima County roadways.

PCSD says that more than half of the incidents involved drivers who were impaired by drugs or alcohol. This loss of life is unnecessary and easily avoidable.

The PCSD says it is committed to making Pima County roadways safe for all drivers which is why they will be increasing DUI enforcement efforts and utilizing equipment provided by the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety during the weekend leading up to Memorial Day.

PCSD says this is a zero tolerance initiative in order to have a greater effect on traffic safety.

