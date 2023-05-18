Pima County Sheriff's Department to increase DUI efforts during holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department announces they will increase DUI efforts leading up to Memorial Day.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department in 2022, they investigated 43 fatal collisions that occurred on Pima County roadways.
PCSD says that more than half of the incidents involved drivers who were impaired by drugs or alcohol. This loss of life is unnecessary and easily avoidable.
The PCSD says it is committed to making Pima County roadways safe for all drivers which is why they will be increasing DUI enforcement efforts and utilizing equipment provided by the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety during the weekend leading up to Memorial Day.
PCSD says this is a zero tolerance initiative in order to have a greater effect on traffic safety.
