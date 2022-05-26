Pima County Sheriff's Department served arrest and search warrants

TUCSON (KVOA) — An investigation into organized criminal activity led to several arrests and police seizing records.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department began the investigation last fall and it culminated with the arrests of several people who were charged with aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.
Officials said, the investigation involved organized criminal activity and gangs.
Seven warrants were served simultaneously in Tucson and in Yavapai county.
In Tucson, part of Dodge Blvd. was blocked off by police as they raided one of the houses.
A neighbor shot cell phone video of the SWAT vehicles.
Another one described what they saw. Matthew Mendez said, they heard the SWAT team say they had warrants he said it woke them up.
"We saw the truck, a bunch of cop cars," Mendez said. "We saw them go in. We were watching from inside we didn't want to go out. We saw everything go down."
He also said he was shocked when he saw police go into his neighbor's house.
"I feel they were pretty nice people," he said. "One time I guess someone tried to break into one of our cars parked down here. They actually ran out and stopped them and the people ran off. So, they helped us with that."
Lorraine Chiverton said when she saw what was going on her thoughts went to the children.
"We have so much police activity around this area so often and my main concern this morning (Thursday) when I saw all these vehicles, was that BASIS school is just like right down there at the end of that block," Chiverton said. "And after what's been happening on TV and with the tragedy that's already happened in Texas, you never know if somebody comes running out with a gun or a weapon you know I really think they should have not had the kids coming to school if they were coming to school at that time."
PCSD said, they received invaluable help from local, state and federal law enforcement partners.