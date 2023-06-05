Pima County Sheriff's Department searching for theft suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a theft.
PCSD says they are investigating a theft from a convenience store that happened on April 11.
Around 3:51 a.m. the suspect stole over $2000 worth of cigarettes from behind the counter of a Circle K in West Tucson.
According to PCSD the suspect is a heavy-set Hispanic male, around 5’5” and was wearing a dark blue U of A hoodie and sweatpants.
Anyone with information can call 911 or 88CRIME.
