Pima County Sheriff's Department searching for man in connection with double shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department is currently searching for 45-year-old William Vick, who is wanted in connection with a double shooting.

According to PCSD, Vick is suspected in the shooting of two victims who had driven themselves to the hospital.

Vick is a white male, 6'0", and 250 pounds with brown hair.

PCSD says the victims injuries are non-life threatening.

SWAT was on the scene earlier in the 4200 block of W. Calatrava Lane.

According to PCSD a search warrant was utilized but Vick was not located.

Traffic was temporarily restricted to residents in the area only but is now back open.

The two victims are currently in stable condition. This is still an active investigation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Vick, call 911 or 88-CRIME.

