...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
afternoon temperatures between 109 and 114.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pima County Sheriff's Department on the hunt for two fugitives

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department detectives are searching for two fugitives, 20-year-old Gabriel Miranda and 19-year-old Trenden Garcia

According to PCSD, on April 3, a suspect believed to be Miranda, robbed a Quick Mart near Benson Highway with a handgun. 

PCSD is asking for your help to find a robbery suspect.

The second fugitive, Garcia, is wanted in connection with a road rage incident that turned into a shooting which occurred on February 14th.

PCSD is asking for the public’s help in locating both fugitives.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88crime (520-822-7463) or by going to 88Crime.org

