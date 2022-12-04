Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating shooting on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating a shooting on Tucson's southside Saturday evening.
On December 3rd, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to the area of South Alvernon Way and East Irvington Road to reports of a shooting.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to conduct an investigation.
According to detectives it was discovered that the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Michael Koch shot at a vehicle occupied by two people while driving. He had struck the female passenger. Mr. Koch then collided with another vehicle before his car became immobilized. He then fled the area on foot.
Deputies located a woman who had been shot. She was transported to a local area hospital for medical care. PCSD says her injury is not considered life-threatening.
Detectives apprehended Mr. Koch without incident. He was booked into the Pima County Jail on charges of attempted murder, drive-by shooting, and hit and run.