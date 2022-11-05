Pima County Sheriff's Department investigate fatal collision on Tucson's south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department are investigating a fatal collision involving a truck and a bicyclist on Tucson's south side today.
The crash happened near the intersection West Valencia Road and Camino De Oeste.
Deputies say the bicyclist, 33-year-old Christopher Lozano, was in extremely critical condition upon arrival. Life-saving medical care was attempted; however, Lozano succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
The driver of the truck, 21-year-old Jason Duenas, was driving westbound on Valencia Road when he struck Lozano who had been riding his bike on the roadway.
Deputies say Duenas exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested on charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence.
The investigation is ongoing.