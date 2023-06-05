Pima County Sheriff's Department holds annual active shooter workshop

VAIL, Ariz. (KVOA) - The unfortunate reality for those working in education is that active shooter training has become essential.
Starting Monday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department will hold its annual active shooter workshop.
The first day of the training is at Cienega High School. Training is being offered on 20 separate days, over four weeks, at four different locations across Pima County to ensure that anyone working in education has easy access to this crucial training.
“It’s super important that we can train educators and everyone who's adjacent to a school. Whether it's a bus driver or someone who works in the cafeteria, custodial. It doesn't matter. They all need some skills to help themselves and the students survive until police can get to that scene,” said Deputy John Slattery.
Deputy Slattery has been a deputy with the Pima County Sheriff's Department for nine and a half years and a school resource officer for seven. He is the primary instructor for this course.
He explained that at each of the offered training sessions, school employees are given skills and scenarios to help best prepare them for this tragic possibility.
This year, the training is adding what they're calling an 'advanced active shooter workshop.’ This is a more in-depth class for those who have already gone through the basic training.
This is the Pima County Sheriff's Department's seventh year hosting this training, making improvements every year to help keep our schools safe.
