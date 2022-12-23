Pima County Sheriff's Department criminally investigating employee after "incident" with other staff member off-duty

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department has confirmed to News 4 Tucson that it's investigating one of its own employees after an incident over the weekend.
PCSD is releasing few details about what took place.
News 4 Tucson spoke with Sheriff Chris Nanos, who wasn't available for an interview, but told us there is an ongoing criminal investigation with a member within his department.
Nanos said they will let the investigation run its course. He is concerned about the allegations and is also concerned for the victim. He said the victim is receiving counseling services. The employee involved in the criminal investigation has been placed on administrative leave with pay. The case, he said, will be handed over to the Attorney General's office due to a conflict of interest with local prosecutors.
News 4 Tucson spoke to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, one source who wouldn't go on camera told us it all stemmed from a house party a deputy threw at their house last weekend. The source said on Sunday morning after the party a deputy witnessed the deputy who threw the party sexually assaulting another female subordinate deputy.
The source said the witness tried to intervene but then called 911 for assistance.
The Department would not confirm that chain of events and said they are releasing no further information at this time.
News 4 Tucson is withholding the identity of the deputy under investigation because he has not yet been charged with a crime.
News 4 Tucson has made multiple public records requests in an effort to learn more. We will update you as we receive more information.