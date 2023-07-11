Pima County Sheriff's Department budget under scrutiny

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - What exactly does the Pima County Sheriff's Department spend their money on?
That's the big question being addressed at the Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, specifically, how is the department $3 million over budget?
This budget includes personnel services such as salaries and benefits, but it also includes non-personnel costs such as food supplies, law enforcement supplies, and repair and maintenance.
At the June 20th meeting, the board approved an increase to the Sheriff's Department budget of up to $1.8 million.
However, the approval comes with the request for further information for their non-personnel costs - and that's where Tuesday's meeting comes in.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has the chance Tuesday to argue why this budget increase is necessary. In a letter he wrote to the supervisors, he said in part, "Today, as we reconcile those numbers and see the correlation between the deficit and unfunded board actions, I simply ask: am I over budget or am I underfunded?"
We will get to hear how the supervisors respond to Sheriff Nanos's requests at the meeting Tuesday morning. Make sure to stay with us for that update.
