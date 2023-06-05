Pima County Sheriff's Department active shooter workshop underway

VAIL, Ariz. (KVOA) - The unfortunate reality for those working in education is active shooter training is now becoming essential.
Monday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is kicking off its annual active shooter workshop.
The first day of the training is at Cienega High School, but the training is being offered on 20 separate days at four different locations across Pima County to ensure that anyone working in education has access to this crucial training.
"It's super important that we can train educators and everyone who's educator adjacent to a school. Whether it's a bus driver or someone who works in the cafeteria, custodial. It doesn't matter. They all need some skills to help themselves and the students survive until police can get to that scene," said Deputy John Slattery.
Deputy Slattery has been a deputy with the Pima County Sheriff's Department for nine and a half years and a school resource officer for seven.
"I have a heart for kids," said Deputy Slattery. "I want to make sure that our children are safe."
Deputy Slattery is the primary instructor for this course. He says school employees are given skills and scenarios to help prepare them for this tragic possibility.
"We just watch them go through scenarios. We don't tell them they failed, because there is no fail," said Deputy Slattery. "There's just good decisions and better decisions. And by the time they get through this course, we're hoping that they can make these better decisions to increase the survivability for themselves and the students that are under their charge."
This year, the training is adding what they're calling an advanced active shooter workshop.
"That's for those who have already been through our basic workshop and it will just be more in-depth into what they can possibly do in regards to an active shooter event," said Sgt Jessina Janes with PCSD.
This is the Pima County Sheriff's Department's seventh year hosting this training, making improvements each year to help keep our schools safe.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE