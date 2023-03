TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing child.

10-year-old Ky-Mani Benedetto was last seen around 10:00 a.m. near 5900 North Glory Trail.

He is 5’ 00” with brown eyes, black hair and weighs 150 lbs.

Anyone with information on the location of Ky-Mani is urged to call 911.