Pima County Sheriff seeks salary raise for corrections officers

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Sheriff is fighting for his corrections officers to get a raise.
The discussion of their pay is on the agenda for Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
Staffing Pima County Sheriff's Department continues to be a challenge. That's why the department is requesting a 7.5% salary raise.
This increase would not only raise the current salaries for corrections officers but will also increase the minimum hiring salaries for these positions.
The minimum would go from $22.58 per hour to $24.27 per hour for corrections officers, and from $29.25 per hour to $31.44 for the Corrections Sergeant.
Sheriff Chris Nanos with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who is requesting this increase, hopes this will help with retention issues and also encourage recruitment to increase new hires.
"To hire COs is tough. It's a tough job, a tough work environment," said Sheriff Nanos. "So, we are working with the county administrator and the Board of Supervisors to try and fix some of those things. Pay is part of the issue."
The Pima County Board of Supervisors is set to review this request Tuesday morning. Click here to see the agenda and here to watch live at 9 a.m.