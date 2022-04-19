 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND A HIGH
TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND
151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST
this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150. Fire weather zone 151.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST today.

* WINDS...West at 15 to 25 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Pima County Sheriff announces civilian review board

Pima-County-Sheriffs-Department-Generic

Pima County Sheriff’s Department takes recruits through driving training.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has announced the creation of a new Civilian Advisory Review Board.

The board is made up of eleven community members, and the department says they will be a link and resource to educate the community about our departments goals and actions.

Sheriff Nanos expressed a desire to take on a new approach to meaningful police reform when he took office.

For more on the Civilian Advisory Review Board, including board member bios, the Vision, Mission and Core Values of the board you can click here.

Have a news tip or want to report an error or typo? Email Micheal at mromero@kvoa.com.

