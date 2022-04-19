Pima County Sheriff announces civilian review board

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has announced the creation of a new Civilian Advisory Review Board.
The board is made up of eleven community members, and the department says they will be a link and resource to educate the community about our departments goals and actions.
Sheriff Nanos expressed a desire to take on a new approach to meaningful police reform when he took office.
For more on the Civilian Advisory Review Board, including board member bios, the Vision, Mission and Core Values of the board you can click here.