Pima County sex offender with history of illegal crossing arrested again at border

TUCSON (KVOA) - A sexual assault convict was arrested by Border Patrol near Nogales, Ariz. after he illegally crossed the border with children, according to a tweet shared by Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin Wednesday.

According to Modlin, Gerardo Lopez-Armenta and four other migrants were recently detained by Border Patrol near Nogales, Ariz.

The chief patrol agent said two young children were among the individuals accompanying Lopez-Armenta.

Back in 2017, Lopez-Armenta was arrested for illegally entering the U.S.

In the 2017 release, U.S. Custom and Border Protection officials revealed that the Mexican citizen was convicted for sexual assault in Pima County. In addition, he had two prior convictions for re-entering the U.S. as an aggravated felon at that time.

Modlin said Wednesday that Lopez-Armenta faces criminal charges.