Pima County set to hold virtual update on ballot count Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) - It has been three days since Election Day.
We know voters are eagerly waiting for a final count and News 4 Tucson is following the results as they roll in.
There are still thousands of ballots left to be counted in Pima County, and across the entire state.
The Pima County Elections Department will be holding another virtual update Friday at 4pm, regarding the number of ballots counted. News 4 Tucson will have the latest numbers in our later newscasts.
The Senate race is one that our team, along with the entire nation, is watching very closely.
Democrat Mark Kelly is currently leading with 52%, and Republican challenger Blake Masters stands with 46%.
As Arizonans anxiously wait for the results, both candidates have taken to Twitter with confidence in their wins.
Mark Kelly tweeted, "I am confident we're going to win. But we just don't have the final results yet."
Blake Masters similarly expressed his certainty tweeting, "We are seeing the last few big, pro dem drops. Soon they'll run out and then there are hundreds of thousands of pro-r ballots to count. We will overtake them and win."
We will continue to update election results, so make sure to stay with us on-air, online, on your mobile device and directly on our Decision 2022 page.