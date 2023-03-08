Pima County School Superintendent fills vacancy left by Richard Ullery' resignation

TUCSON (KVOA) - Laura Peters-LeFever has been appointed to the Continental Elementary School District Governing Board.

Pima County School Superintendent Dustin J. Williams appointed LeFever to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Richard Ulery.

“I want what is best for the school district, the students, and the staff. I am open to a lot of different ideas, and I like to think outside the box. My focus is truly on student success,” said LeFever.

LeFever was sworn in on Wednesday and is eligible to participate in her first board meeting on March 21.

The position will be up for re-election in November 2024 for a four-year term.