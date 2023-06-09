Pima County sandbag distribution starts today

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Today across Pima County 11 different sandbag locations opened up across the community.
The sandbags are free but you are only allowed to take a maximum of 20 bags per car.
Matt McGlone from Pima County Emergency Operations says there ready for what's ahead.
"We've already have a game plan that's well tuned and we've been doing it for many years,” McGlone said. “Like everyone else, we're just waiting to see how the weather turns out."
Tucson resident, Michelle Buford has her list of things she needs done ahead of the monsoons debut.
"I'm getting some car repairs done and doing some house repairs to make sure there’s no water leaks," Buford said.
Eighteen-year-old Julian Freeman welcomes the rain.
"I'm going to go outside, I'm going to enjoy the rain for as long as I can," Freeman said. "I'm going to go to the wash and just experience the rain."
While the rain can be enjoyable for some, McGlone advises people to be smart when monsoons occur.
"It's very important to not drive through moving water or even pulling water because you don't know what's underneath it,” McGlone said. “So if you see water on the roadway where you can't see the road or if it's moving the best is to turn around so you don't drown."
For the full list of sandbag locations check the picture below.