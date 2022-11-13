 Skip to main content
Pima County reports latest batch of 12,000 ballots

  • Updated
election

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County released 11,986 ballots Sunday. This latest drop means the vote in Pima County is 90% complete. There are 41,404 remaining ballots to tabulate.

In the closely watched governor's race:

Katie Hobbs 60%

Kari Lake 40%

In the Senate, which NBC News has already called for Mark Kelly:

Kelly 61.3%

Masters 36.8%

In the race for Arizona Attorney General:

Kris Mayes 59.6%

Abe Hamedeh 40.4%

And in the Secretary of State race:

Adrian Fontes 61.7%

Mark Finchem 38.3%

More results are expected Monday afternoon.

