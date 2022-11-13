Pima County reports latest batch of 12,000 ballots

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County released 11,986 ballots Sunday. This latest drop means the vote in Pima County is 90% complete. There are 41,404 remaining ballots to tabulate.
In the closely watched governor's race:
Katie Hobbs 60%
Kari Lake 40%
In the Senate, which NBC News has already called for Mark Kelly:
Kelly 61.3%
Masters 36.8%
In the race for Arizona Attorney General:
Kris Mayes 59.6%
Abe Hamedeh 40.4%
And in the Secretary of State race:
Adrian Fontes 61.7%
Mark Finchem 38.3%
More results are expected Monday afternoon.