Pima County releases latest ballot tabulations

TUCSON (KVOA) - The ballot count in Pima County is 97% complete, with 11,825 ballots left to count.

The latest numbers maintain Democrat's lead in Pima County. In the closely watched governor's race, Katie Hobbs has 58.05% to Kari Lake's 41.95%. NBC News projects Hobbs winner of the Arizona governor's race.

Captain Mark Kelly, whom NBC has already declared the winner in the Senate race, has 58.8% to Blake Masters 39.3%.

In the race for Arizona Attorney General, Kris Mayes leads with 57.4% of the vote to Abe Hamedeh's 42.6%.

And in the Secretary of State race, which has been called for Adrian Fontes, Fontes leads with 59.22% to Mark Finchem's 40.78%,

The Pima County Recorder, Gabriela Cazares-Kelly, said there are a little over 2200 provisional ballots left, some of those are problem ballots requiring a further investigation.

Elections officials expect to finish most of the count Tuesday, but according to Arizona law, voters have until Wednesday at 5p.m. to cure any issues with ballots.

