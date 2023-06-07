Pima County providing sandbags in preparation for 2023 Monsoon

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County will set up sandbag stations for County residents in preparation of the 2023 Monsoon.
There are various sandbag locations throughout the County including:
- 16091 W Universal Ranch Rd - fire station in Arivaca
- E Snyder Rd and N Lason Ln
- E Carter Canyon Rd and N Sabino Canyon Parkway-Mt Lemmon
- 3885 E Golder Ranch Dr - fire station in Catalina
- N Pima Canyon Dr and E Ina Rd
- E Dawson Rd and S County Club Rd
- 1313 S Mission Road – Pima County Mission Yard
- S Camino Verde and W Ajo Hwy-fire station
- Trico Rd and Silverbell Rd-fire station
- 12121 W Picture Rocks Dr-fire station
- N La Canada Dr and Paseo Del Chino in Green Valley
County residents are invited to fill up no more than 20 sandbags per vehicle. For safety and convenience, it is recommended that residents bring a shovel and gloves to assemble the sandbags.
