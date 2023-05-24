Pima County pools opening this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Pima County’s pools will open for the summer on Saturday, May 27.
Admission to all pools is $1 for children 17 and under and $3 for adults 18 and up. A 24-entry swim pass is available at all pools; the pass is $60 for adults and $20 for children.
The cost of admission and passes is halved for children and adults who meet the low income standard, adults with disabilities, and adults 65 years of age and older. All fees are cash only.
Each Pima County pool's schedules can be found here.
All pools will be open Memorial Day, May 29, from 1-5 p.m.
With all of the pools opening, don't forget to check out our 2023 Lifesaver campaign where you can sign up for Swimfest swimming lessons through the YMCA. You can also enter our Lifesaver Coloring Contest for a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix.
