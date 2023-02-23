Pima County plans crack seal treatment starting Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Friday, February 24, through Monday, March 6, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., VSS International, Inc., will be performing crack seal work as part of Pima County’s Road Pavement Repair and Preservation Program at the following locations:
- Swan Road from Sunrise Drive to the Rillito Creek
- Thornydale Road from Pecos Way to Daphne Lane
- Mission Road from Irvington Place to north of Mission Place
- Caballo Road from Valencia Road to Jeffrey Road
The work will consist of setting traffic control and crack seal work.
Flaggers will be on-site to direct, monitor and control traffic movements through the construction zone.
Due to work area limitations, turn movements within the work zone may be restricted during crack seal operations. Minor delays and lane closures may also occur.
Pima County Department of Transportation asks that you please approach the area cautiously, obey all traffic control devices, and allow extra travel time.
In the event of mechanical failure or inclement weather, the construction schedule is subject to change.
