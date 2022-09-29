Pima County joins Planned Parenthood in quest for stay of ruling that clears way for Civil War era abortion ban

TUCSON - (KVOA) After a Pima County judge lifted the near-five decade injunction on a near total abortion ban Friday, that ruling only caused more confusion as to what is the current abortion law in Arizona.
Thursday afternoon Pima County Attorney Laura Conover explained the county's decision to join Planned Parenthood in asking for a stay of the ruling while Planned Parenthood appeals the decision.
"That state of confusion is untenable when we're talking about emergency medical care," Conover said. "These decisions have to be made immediately to save lives. There's not time for providers to step back and ponder am I acting legally here or not? Am I risking jail or prison or am I not? Am I risking my license to practice medicine or not?
Conover said she hears from doctors asking for guidance because they do not know what to do.
"My number one obligation is to seek justice," Conover said. "And, if people don't know what's legal and what's not legal, that's just not a just system."
Conover is preparing for a lengthy legal fight.
"It was critical in 1973 that providers have clarity as Roe Vs. Wade made it's way to the United States Supreme Court," the county attorney said. "It couldn't be more critical now after 50 years of modern medicine and modern reproductive healthcare. I dare say it's more critical now. And, so, we're prepared for a long journey."