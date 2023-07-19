Pima County Jail's booking area reopened after fentanyl contamination

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
and west central Cochise Counties through 300 PM MST...

At 217 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Benson. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Benson and Mescal.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 290 and 307.
Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 295.
Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 295.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 108 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pima County Jail's booking area reopened after fentanyl contamination

  • Updated
  • 0
Pima County Jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Jail has reopened after a hazardous substance scare on Tuesday.

The jail's booking area was closed after the Pima County Sheriff's Department discovered drugs on a female inmate.

The drugs were tested and contained xylazine and fentanyl.

Five people, including three correctional officers were exposed, but all were eventually medically cleared.

The inmate was originally arrested on charges of drug paraphernalia possession.

