Pima County Jail's booking area reopened after fentanyl contamination

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Jail has reopened after a hazardous substance scare on Tuesday.
The jail's booking area was closed after the Pima County Sheriff's Department discovered drugs on a female inmate.
The drugs were tested and contained xylazine and fentanyl.
Five people, including three correctional officers were exposed, but all were eventually medically cleared.
The inmate was originally arrested on charges of drug paraphernalia possession.
