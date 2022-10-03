Pima County jail inmate found dead in cell

TUCSON (KVOA) - Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Pima County jail.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies say at approximately 10:00 a.m. Monday, a corrections officer located Terrance Salazar, 30, in his cell.
Investigators say the officer called for medical assistance, and jail staff began administering emergency life-saving measures.
Tucson Fire responded to the jail, and Salazar pronounced dead.
Salazar had been in custody since September 27, on a felony burglary warrant and other charges.
The Sherriff's Department said the investigation is ongoing, though they have not found anything suspicious at this time.