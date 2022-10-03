 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pima County jail inmate found dead in cell

  • Updated
  • 0
Pima County Jail

TUCSON (KVOA) - Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Pima County jail.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies say at approximately 10:00 a.m. Monday, a corrections officer located Terrance Salazar, 30, in his cell.

Investigators say the officer called for medical assistance, and jail staff began administering emergency life-saving measures.

Tucson Fire responded to the jail, and Salazar pronounced dead.

Salazar had been in custody since September 27, on a felony burglary warrant and other charges.

The Sherriff's Department said the investigation is ongoing, though they have not found anything suspicious at this time.

Tags

Paul Birmingham is an Investigative Producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. He is a three time Edward R. Murrow award winner, native Tucsonan, and a proud Arizona Wildcat.

Recommended for you