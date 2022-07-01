Pima County holds mock election ahead of August Primary

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Elections Department held a mock election at the Pima County Health Department on Friday.
Voters tested out new technology designed to make it easier to vote, but the process has not been without some hiccups.
Primary Day is Tuesday, August 2.
Most Pima County voters choose to vote-by-mail. Nothing will change for those voters.
But, for people who want or need to cast a ballot on Election Day, individual polling places will be replaced this year by 129 vote centers across the county.
Voters can go to any one of them regardless of where they live.
Voter Margrit McIntosh is grateful to get the chance to test things out in the county's mock election.
"It's really important to get the bugs out now," McIntosh said. "In this time of heightened scrutiny with election procedures, you really have to make sure everything goes well and there are exact procedures that are set up to handle every case that might come up."
This August, for the first time, Pima County will use electronic poll books to check voter registration instead of paper voter rolls. Then, a voter will get their ballot printed specific to their information.
The county elections team contends this new concept is meant to make it easier and more convenient to vote. Elections director Constance Hargrove said things are coming along, but getting the technology to cooperate is still a work in progress.
One of the goals of this mock election is to get the kinks worked out.
"We still have some precincts loaded into our training environment, that did not exist when those ballots were created," Hargrove told News 4 Tucson after the mock election Friday morning. "So, we're using ballots from an old election, 2018, and the precincts for redistricting got put into our training election and it will not print a ballot if its one of those precincts."
Primary election day is a little more than four weeks away.
The plan is to also use this new technology in November's General Election.
Hargrove said every voter should have confidence that elections in Pima county are safe and secure.
The last day to register to vote for the August primary is Tuesday, July 5.
Early voting begins next week as ballots drop in the mail Wednesday, July 6.
To register to vote or for more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.