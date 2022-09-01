Pima County Health Department is expanding their free COVID test distribution program

TUCSON (KVOA) —Following the White House's suspension of free at-home COVID tests, Pima County Health Department and Public Library are expanding their at-home COVID test distribution program to increase availability and ensure county residents continue to have access to free and convenient tests.
The library worked with the health department to identify 12 locations that will act as permanent test distribution sites during their normal hours of operation.
the branches are scattered across the county and tests will be available as long as supplies last.
- Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Rd.
- Frank De La Cruz-El Pueblo Library, 101 W. Irvington Rd. #12
- Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
- Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada Dr.
- Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr.
- Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th St.
- Richard Elías-Mission Library, 3770 S. Mission Rd.
- Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. 6th Ave.
- Santa Rosa Library, 1075 S. 10th Ave.
- Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Rd.
- Anne Gibson-Esmond Station Library, 10931 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way
- Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library, 7800 N. Schisler Dr.
The sites also can be found at www.pima.gov/covid19testing.