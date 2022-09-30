Pima County Health Department expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine

TUCSON (KVOA) - Free monkeypox vaccination are being made available at several locations, expanding the vaccine eligibility for people who may be at the greatest risk of contracting the illness.
The Pima County Health Department is offering the vaccine to those who meet the following criteria:
- In the past 12 months, have had a new diagnosis of one or more sexually transmitted infections (STI), including acute HIV, chancroid, chlamydia, gonorrhea, or syphilis
- In the past 12 months, had sexual contact with more than one person
- Have been in contact with somebody who has monkeypox
- Have a sexual partner who had a new diagnosis of an STI in the past 12 months
- Anticipate experiencing the above risks
- Certain health care providers who work in settings where exposure to monkeypox infection is anticipated on a daily basis
Monkeypox vaccinations will be available at the Tucson Pride Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at the Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at 900 S. Randolph Way in Reid Park.
You can also call to schedule an appointment at one the Health Department’s clinics:
- Theresa Lee Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court, 520-724-7900
- North Clinic, 3550 N. 1st Ave., 520-724-2880
- East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd., 520-724-9650
Additionally, PCHD will hold monkeypox vaccination events on Oct. 15 and Oct. 29 at the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Rd. They will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. both days.
As of Sept. 29, Pima County has recorded 55 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox.
Click here for more information on vaccination events in Pima County.