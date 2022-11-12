Pima County elections officials held their daily update meeting late Saturday afternoon.

TUCSON (KVOA) - So far 87% of ballots in Pima county have been counted. That leaves a little over 53000 ballots uncounted.
Gabriella Cazares-Kelly says the final large tranche of ballots, 2400 provisional ballots and 750 problem ballots were sent to the elections department today.
Pima county elections director, Constance Hargrove, says her team is wrapping up the hand count audit. It took a little longer because the ballots are randomly selected, and several batches contained 1000 ballots.
Nearly 20 thousand ballots were scanned today need to be processed for counting.
Voters have until Wednesday to fix any problems with their ballots.