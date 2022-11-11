Pima County election workers still counting votes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County election workers are still processing and counting ballots.
Elections Director, Constance Hargrove, told News 4 Tucson just before noon there were around 115,000 ballots left to count. She said only around 55,000 are in their possession the rest are still going through initial review by the Pima County Recorder's Office.
Hargrove said she expects her team to finish counting between 12,000-15,000 ballots before the end of the day.
Given that voters who cast a "problem" ballot have until November 16th to respond to attempted contact from election officials about their intended votes, that is how long it could take to finalize the votes.
We asked Hargrove about widespread accusations that Arizona election officials are intentionally slowing up the election process she said, “It’s kind of a long process but it’s for the protection of the voters so no I do not believe anyone is slow rolling the vote count.”
Pima County election officials are set to have another 4 p.m. media update.