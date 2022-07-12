 Skip to main content
Pima County deputy dubbed hero after treating injured motorcyclist while off-duty

Pima County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Horrigan

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — An off-duty Pima County Sheriff's Department deputy is being called a hero after he performed first-aid on a motorcyclist who was badly injured in an eastside crash on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post shared by PCSD Tuesday, Deputy Matthew Horrigan came across a motorcycle-involved crash near the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Craycroft Road while he was driving his personal vehicle off-duty on Sunday.

The department said when he noticed that the motorcyclist sustained a compound fracture to his leg, Horrigan reportedly jumped into action, grabbed his individual first-aid kit and treated the injured motorist.

After using a tourniquet, the off-duty deputy remained at the scene until personnel with Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department arrived.

"We applaud him on utilizing his quick thinking and training to respond to the need of a fellow community member," PCSD said in the post. "On Sunday, July 10th, a Pima County Sheriff’s Deputy went above and beyond."

