Pima County Department of Transportation will be closing part of Fort Lowell Road

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Monday, February 27, 2023, at 9 a.m., Pima County Department of Transportation will close W. Fort Lowell Road east of Houghton Road for road alignment improvements.
Pima County DOT says the road closure is necessary for public safety purposes. This segment of Fort Lowell will be closed through Friday, March 24th, 2023.
Hours of work will be Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The project includes widening a half-mile of Houghton Road to add new turn lanes and reconstructing 450 feet of Fort Lowell Road to realign the roadway and remove the existing intersection offset.
Message boards will be in place to warn traffic.
Motorists may use E. Glenn Street, Kleindale Road and Tomahawk Trail as detour routes.
