Pima County court to hear Arizona abortion case Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The fight over abortion rights in Arizona heads to court Friday morning.

Planned Parenthood will take on Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich over an abortion ban that dates back to 1864 and was codified in the Arizona Constitution 1901.

At issue is whether the state of Arizona can revive the 121-year-old abortion ban that would send doctors and abortion providers to jail. The only exception of the 1901 law is to save the life of the mother.

Brittany Fonteno is the President of Planned Parenthood Arizona. The organization temporarily suspended abortion services throughout Arizona after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade in June. Planned Parenthood said it needed legal clarity before abortion services could continue.

"No ban, no politician should dictate people's abilities to make their own decisions about their bodies, their lives and their futures," Fonteno said. "The attorney general can't cherry pick a near total ban on abortion from over 100 years ago. It's really going to take the court to step in and harmonize all of the various laws that we still have on the books here in Arizona."

On Friday, Brnovich, who's also a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, will argue a Pima County judge should lift the injunction on the 1901 law.

Another wrinkle that makes the state's abortion future uncertain, a 15-week abortion ban bill signed by Gov. Doug Ducey this spring and the many abortion laws on the books in Arizona since the Roe decision in 1973.

In a statement to News 4 Tucson on Thursday, Brittni Thomason, a spokeswoman for the Arizona Attorney General's Office said:

"The Supreme Court rightly returned this important issue to our elected representatives. In Arizona, our legislature has consistently re-affirmed our existing law prior to Roe v. Wade, most recently with legislation passed by lawmakers and signed by the governor earlier this year. While we wait for the court to issue its opinion, we will continue to seek to protect the most vulnerable."

University of Arizona College of Law Professor Chris Griffin has followed the legalities surrounding in abortion in Arizona closely.

"It's always hard to predict these legal questions," Griffin said. "But, I would think if you have a legislature that's passed so many abortion related bills, it's very hard to say that simply one law that was passed over a century ago, must be and can be the sole authority over abortion law in the state."

The status conference in the abortion case is set for 10 a.m. Friday in Pima Superior Court.