Pima County Constable resigns, County leaders look at future of the Constable's Office

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Constable's Office is facing another dilemma as work loads increase.
County Supervisors have received a letter of resignation from Precinct 10 Constable Michael Stevenson.
The letter said he's leaving for personal reasons, writing "I have enjoyed my role as constable with the county but know that it is best for myself and my family that I move on to other opportunities."
His resignation is effective October 22nd.
The Constables were shaken by the murder of Constable Deborah Martinez Garibay while she was serving an eviction notice in August. A property manager and innocent man were killed as well as the gunman.
News 4 Tucson has learned from County Supervisors that three constable's are already on medical leave and that Esther Gonzalez, who was a close friend of Martinez Garibay, has stopped showing up for work. So only three constables are handling the vast majority of the growing work load.
"And I would not fault them at all for that because it's a risk," said Supervisor Matt Heinz.
Heinz said he would like to see the Constable's Office reimagined.
"Do we need eight or nine or ten constables? Or do we need a Pima County Constable that we all elect, just one like a Sheriff or County Recorder then a professional staff," Heinz explained.
He knows that would require the elected constables terms to expire and require a lot of political will.
Supervisor Steve Christy said he completely disagrees with Heinz and believes the constables should remain the way they are. He wants to see more investments made in the constables to try and make their jobs safer.
"They are really the unsung heroes in our community and instead of being threatened with termination and elimination they should be reassured and supported," Christy said.
The Board of Supervisors will be accepting Stevenson's resignation at their meeting on Tuesday and will have discussion and possible action on next steps to find a replacement.