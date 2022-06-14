Pima County Clerk of Court's Office under investigation after AZ Supreme Court order

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Clerk of Court's Office is facing an independent investigation into its IT department after the Arizona Supreme Court issued an administrative order.
News 4 Tucson obtained the order, dated June 8. The order states that the Supreme Court was made aware of allegations from an employee of the Pima County Clerk of Court's Office, claiming that required reports that are regularly sent to the Supreme Court's Commission on Technology were "false" or "sanitized."
The order subsequently states that when they reviewed the system on June 7, they found "significant inconsistencies in what was previously reported."
The state's high court ordered Pima County Superior Court presiding judge Jeffrey Bergin to be in charge of the over sight of the clerk's computer infrastructure and IT department.
The order directs Bergin to have the superior court administrator conduct a review of the system and take whatever steps necessary to remediate problems identified.
The order states that the Clerk of Court agreed to place the IT Director, who isn't identified, on paid administrative leave. It said that is routine for these situations. The order restricts that director's access to the computer systems.
The court also ordered the IT director to cooperate by providing credentials and information needed for the review.
The court also ordered Bergin to provide it with periodic updates on the review process.
It is unclear what, if any, information may have been put at risk. News 4 Tucson reached out to the Clerk of Court Gary Harrison to ask about the situation, we were told "no comment" by his administrative staff.
Bergin sent News 4 Tucson the following statement:
"As a best practice, any information about the Supreme Court’s active investigation is considered confidential. It is important to note, however, that the Court has full confidence in Pima County’s Clerk of Court and is confident all matters will be resolved satisfactorily."
News 4 Tucson also reached out to the Arizona Supreme Court, a spokesperson sent us the following statement:
"An employee of the Pima County Clerk of the Court brought forth the allegations of “false” or “sanitized infrastructure reports submitted by the Pima County Clerk to the Arizona Supreme Court’s Commission on Technology (COT). There were no data breaches nor cases affected.
Courts across the state are highly automated and integrated, and pursuant to the Arizona Constitution, the Arizona Supreme Court has administrative control and oversight of computer infrastructure and operations.
The Court issued Administrative Order 2022-58 to deploy an independent review of the allegations and named Presiding Judge Jeffery Bergin of the Pima County Superior Court to oversee automation services at the Clerk’s Office pending the review."
News 4 Tucson spoke to Thomas Jewkes, a cybersecurity expert with the University of Arizona, who does not have any direct knowledge or confidential information involving the investigation. He said fully securing computer infrastructure for organizations like the Clerk of Court's Office can be a challenge, and mistakes that aren't intentional could easily be made by an IT director.
"To have a complete inventory that accounts for dynamic changes is really tough to do," Jewkes said.
He said this independent review could be crucial for securing and better protecting pertinent private information. He said government agencies can often have a target on their backs from cyber-criminals.
"Whatever it is you're trying to protect, whether it's a business or the courts you have an asset and these are digital assets, whether it's a court or a business you have to protect them," he said.
It is unclear how long the investigation will take.
It is important to note that the Clerk's Office is separate from the Pima County Superior Court, they both have different IT systems and departments, so according to court officials none of its data or systems should be involved in this situation.