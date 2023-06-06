Pima County Board of Supervisors voting on limiting public speaking time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting took place Tuesday where they voted on whether or not to limit the public's speaking time during these meetings.
The room was packed with a lot of people and a lot of opinions. One main topic at hand was regarding the potential policy change that would limit the time the public can speak from three minutes to two minutes if more than 20 people request to speak.
Some speaking at the meeting say they have seen firsthand how rowdy and long the call to the public can be. One woman speaking at the meeting offered suggestions to uphold these limitations. While others voicing their concerns said these restrictions infringe on free speech.
"Turn off the microphone. Not just at the two-minute limit. Turn off the microphone for any personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks or if the individual becomes boisterous. If they do not calmly return to their seat, have them removed from the building," suggests Lynn Blankinship.
"It's open to the public. Whether you're Republican, independent, or libertarian, you can come here to give your opinion and be heard. This is a free society. We have free speech. And we need not to start limiting it any further than they're already trying," said Lisa Stuessel.
We will continue to monitor the meeting and their decision so make sure to stay with us for updates.
