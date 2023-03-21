Pima County Board of Supervisors proclaiming March 'Pima County Real Deal On Vaping Month'

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors are coming together Tuesday morning to name March 'Pima County Real Deal On Vaping Month' to promote the significant dangers of vaping.

"The goal with this proclamation is just to bring awareness of the deadly addiction these vapors cause to our youth, young adults and just a lifetime addiction for adults in this period," said Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams.

The 'Real Deal on Vaping' is a campaign started here in Pima County with the goal of educating teens, their parents, teachers and others about the dangers of nicotine products.

The Pima County Health Department partnered with the Pima County School Superintendent's office to address tobacco addiction, prevention and education.

According to their proclamation, here in Pima County, 30 percent of 12th graders reported using e-cigarettes on one or more occasion.

County officials hope this proclamation can help educate teens on the dangers of these devices.

"Schools across Pima County bringing in education and awareness, showing the statistics and the deadly nature of these vapers. We really want community members, parents and guardians to echo that language to keep kids away from these vapors at home and in school," said Superintendent Williams.

The proclamation will be delivered at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning at 9:30 am.