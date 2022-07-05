Pima County Board of Supervisors pass resolution supporting reproductive health care

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors, in a 4 to 1 vote on Tuesday, passed resolution 2022-40. The resolution declares the board's support of reproductive health care, including legal, safe abortion services.
"Make no mistake, denying someone the choice to terminate their pregnancy is not about saving a life, it is about oppression," said Supervisor Adelita Grijalva.
"This is the vast majority of the board saying, look, we don't agree with the Supreme Court and what it did and what it means for the patients and frankly the members of our community going forward," said Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz.
The resolution directs the county administrator to ensure a broad range of legal reproductive health services are available at the health department.
The resolution also instructs community partners to work with county health officials to coordinate reproductive care and to disseminate accurate information about reproductive health, including abortion services.
Supervisor Rex Scott, who voted for the resolution, said, "I think local officials are asking themselves what can they do in wake of the Dobbs decision."
Heinz said telemedicine is one method the board will look at.
"Can we find a way under the current law to provide contraception counseling, family planning, and Plan B for example, through tele-health system," Heinz said.
Last week, the Pima County Health Department launched a website, which lists all reproductive and family planning resources provided by the county.
News 4 Tucson reached out to Supervisor Steve Christy. He was the lone objector to the resolution. He declined to comment.