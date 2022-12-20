Pima County approves more funding to assist asylum seekers

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors were presented with several agenda items related to assistance for migrants with asylum claims on Tuesday.
With a 4-1 vote, Supervisor Steve Christie dissenting, the supervisors approved to move forward with leasing a large vacant building on W. Drexel near I-19 to house asylum seekers. The effort comes with a more than $330,000 price tag using federal dollars given to the County.
County Communications Director Mark Evans said this will allow the County to stop using various hotels to shelter asylum seekers, which could help recoup some costs.
"We won't have to have as many staff spread out, there wont be as many transportation needs to move people back and forth from the airport and bus station," he said.
Some questions were raised by Supervisors Grijalva and Christie before the vote about why there was no community outreach in the adjacent neighborhood before asking about leasing the property.
County staff said they would be doing outreach after getting supervisor approval to lease the building.
Grijalva still voted in favor of the item, Christie voted against it.
The second issue they took action on was to amend the County's on going contract with the AAA Yellow cab company to transport the asylum seekers around the Tucson area.
Also with a 4-1 vote, Christie dissenting, the supervisors approved giving the company another $525,000 for the agreement. This after around a half-million dollars already given in other amendments this year.
"In August of 2022 another amendment for 250,000, in April of 2022 another amendment for an increase of $250,000," Supervisor Christie said during the meeting.
"When we do the contracts it's based on the estimate of how many people have been coming in over the previous quarter and whether that's what we expect for the next quarter and what's been happening is the numbers keep going up," Evans explained.
We asked Evans for data on how much this service has been used. He said since Aug. 19, 2021 (inception) through Nov. 30, 2022, AAA has provided 4,986 total trips, transporting 18,316 individuals.
We spoke to a representative from AAA taxi who told us they have little information about who they are transporting and are only told to take them from point A to point B with few other details.
They said they bill the County per mile during the trips.
During Tuesday's meeting, several members of the public voiced their concerns with such efforts during the public comment portion of the meeting.
"I don't care where that money came from. It's still tax payer money and I am adamantly opposed to using it for illegals," said Tim Locks.
"My concern is that these refugees and asylum seekers will be used as political pawns," said Peter Norquist.
"I am an immigrant I came here legally in Dec. 8th, 1984. We can not use our tax payer money to endlessly pay for them," said Gisela Aaron.
Evans said the County has few choices but to fund things like this or else there would be a visible humanitarian crisis on the streets of Tucson.
"For the last two years, four years, there would be hundreds of people a day on the streets of Tucson trying to figure out how to get off the streets of Tucson and if we weren't doing this it would be a real crisis," Evans explained.
He said they only are making short term agreements because it's hard to predict what may happen with federal border policies. So, they want flexibility without being bound to spend money on things that may not work in the future.
That is why he said they are having to keep coming back for amendments and asking for more funds.