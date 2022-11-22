Pima County approves canvass of 2022 General Election

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the canvass of votes for the 2022 Election Tuesday.
The canvass was approved by a vote of 4 to 1.
The meeting was to confirm the accuracy of every ballot counted.
State law says that a recount of the vote is required when the canvass shows that the margin of victory is less than one half of one percentage point. The canvass will provide a final count and the decision for a recount will come from that.
However, in Cochise County, their Board of Supervisors voted to delay their canvass. This comes after they sued the county elections director, and a bid to hand count all of the ballots from the election.
This date has been pushed to Nov. 28.
Maricopa County is also under the microscope, because state Attorney General Mark Brnovich is publicly questioning the integrity of the election and demanding a report regarding issues with printers on Election Day.
Maricopa county officials admit they did have some printer problems, but they insist all votes were counted, and no investigation is necessary.