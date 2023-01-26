Pima County and City of Tucson host job fair Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Attention job seekers!
If you’re on the job hunt, Pima County and the City of Tucson are holding a job fair Thursday at the Kino Event Center from 10am to 4pm.
There are all types of jobs currently available within a bunch of different departments including law enforcement, courts, parks and recreation, animal care and more.
With a partnership between the city and the county, they're calling it a 'one-stop-shop.' Putting all the booths in one room makes for an easy opportunity to get a wide variety of information about working for your local government.
People attending the fair told News 4 Tucson this collaboration has been a great resource.
"I'm networking and looking for a job. Kind of just seeing what's out there. I've been getting a lot of good information about from a lot of people, a lot of business cards, learning about other jobs I didn't know about. So overall, it's just a really good experience," said job seeker Tolya Cohen.
You can find more information through the City of Tucson or Pima County.