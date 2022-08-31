Pima Community College starts the school year with more students and more options

TUCSON (KVOA) — Students at Pima Community College are back in class and enrollment is up this year by nearly 10 percent for the fall term.
PCC staff say the surge is thanks to the amount of flexibility and options the school offers.
"The support is there. The resources are there," said Azucena Hughes. "And I take advantage of that as much as I could."
Azucena Hughes is starting her second year at PCC. Before enrolling, she was out of school for fourteen years.
"I've been wanting to go to school for a long time. But I went to the military and then after that, I had to get myself together to go to school, mentally," said Hughes.
Hughes says, the PCC staff and her fellow students have been incredibly encouraging.
"I fit in better," said Hughes. "I don't feel judged because and criticized because I'm older so I feel like it was the perfect fit for me."
PCC is continuing this year with in-person classes for students who want to be back on campus, like Hughes.
"English is my second language so language barriers are a big thing for me so I have to be present and have to be engaging with the instructors one-on-one, have to be sitting in the front row," said Hughes.
However, if students prefer online classes, PCC is offering virtual learning as well.
"They want more flexibility, they want more convenience, they want more options, and online is an important part of that piece," said Lee Lambert, PCC Chancellor.
And in-person and virtual learning are not the only two options.
"More hybrid types of work, you're going to see more apprenticeship, more work-based learning pieces, so all of these things I think help add to what your seeing in terms of the positive enrollment impact," said Lambert.
PCC is also seeing a spike in their Dual Enrollment Program this semester, which allows high school students to earn college credit.