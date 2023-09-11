Pima College's Mariah Cruz overcomes severe burns, competes in cross country

TUCSON (KVOA) - Mountain View Grad Mariah Cruz is one of the top cross country runners at Pima College, but getting there was an uphill battle.
"It's life changing," Cruz said. "I love it. I wouldn't change it for the world."
Cruz has put her heart and 'sole' into racing since she was in third grade.
"My dad kept motivating me to keep running," she said.
To keep running even after what happened when she was 13 months old.
"It was really bad," Cruz said.
Cruz suffered third and fourth degree burns from boiling water while taking a bath.
"My skin was basically falling off my hands and feet," she said.
Cruz needed several surgeries, especially on her right foot. She stayed in the hospital for several months.
"I remember being pushed around in this red wagon in the hallway because I wasn't allowed outside because my feet were really sensitive," she said.
Cruz never let her severe burns stop her from running.
"I started running cross country in middle school," she said. "That's where I found out I'm more of a distance runner than a sprinter."
Cruz continued competing at Mountain View High School. She started getting recruited by coaches like Pima College's Mark Bennett.
"I had no idea until recently," Bennett said. "I saw her as a talented athlete who should be running at college and going on to the next level."
However, going into her senior year, Cruz began to feel pain again.
"When the coaches offered me a scholarship, I was like 'I'm in pain'," she said. "I can't do this. I want to be 100 if I'm going to be running college."
Cruz learned she had been running on a dislocated toe for 16 years. She had surgery on it last fall. That changed everything.
"It has been really nice, really comfortable since then," she said.
Though her foot was better physically, the timing of the surgery took a toll on her mentally.
"It was my senior year so I didn't know if I was going to run senior track," Cruz said.
Cruz said she battled depression during her recovery. Thanks to her support system, a recovery that normally takes three to six months, she did in one.
"I got cleared the day before preseason for track started," she said. "It fueled me. It really did."
It also fueled Cruz to share her story. She first told it last year at Camp Courage, a camp for burn survivors in Prescott.
"I had a lot of people come up to me and tell me how inspiring I was," she said. "I had kids, adults [come up]. It felt really nice."
Cruz now hopes to show others that no matter their obstacles, they too can cross the finish line.
"You can get through it," she said. "The sky's the limit. As long as you have a goal, and you want to get to it. Do it. You can. I'm walking proof."
Cruz said she hopes to work with the Arizona Burn Foundation in the future, to help others just like her.
