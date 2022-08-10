Pima Co. doctors to hold information session on monkeypox virus

TUCSON (KVOA) — As the monkeypox virus continues to spread across the country, the Pima County Public Health Department (PCHD) wants to ease the worries for those at risk.
That's why PCHD is holding a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
"I really think it's important that we are addressing this," said Michael Lopez with PCHD. "We want to make sure that we are able to provide current and accurate information to the public."
There are currently around ten cases of the virus in Pima Co. with 118 in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The county said there will be a panel with health experts from PCHD and Tucson Medical Center to give insights and advice on keeping you, your friends and family healthy.
"Just giving a current update, how monkeypox can impact people, what to do, etc," Lopez said, "so we wanted to make sure that we're able just to be very transparent and provide as much information as we know that's constantly changing every moment."
While the virtual event is free, you do have to register online. You can also submit any questions for the panelists.
If you can't make it Wednesday, PCHD said it will post the full video on their website later in the week.