Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeast Pima and
northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 515 PM MST...

At 432 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Sonoita, or 22 miles southeast of Green Valley, moving northwest at
10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sonoita, Elgin and Madera Canyon.

This includes the following highways...
Route 82 between mile markers 27 and 39.
Route 83 between mile markers 28 and 51.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Pima Co. doctors to hold information session on monkeypox virus

  • Updated
  • 0
Pima County vaccines

TUCSON (KVOA) — As the monkeypox virus continues to spread across the country, the Pima County Public Health Department (PCHD) wants to ease the worries for those at risk.

That's why PCHD is holding a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"I really think it's important that we are addressing this," said Michael Lopez with PCHD. "We want to make sure that we are able to provide current and accurate information to the public."

There are currently around ten cases of the virus in Pima Co. with 118 in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The county said there will be a panel with health experts from PCHD and Tucson Medical Center to give insights and advice on keeping you, your friends and family healthy.

"Just giving a current update, how monkeypox can impact people, what to do, etc," Lopez said, "so we wanted to make sure that we're able just to be very transparent and provide as much information as we know that's constantly changing every moment."

While the virtual event is free, you do have to register online. You can also submit any questions for the panelists. 

If you can't make it Wednesday, PCHD said it will post the full video on their website later in the week.