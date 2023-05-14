Pima Baseball captures first region championship in 25 years

TUCSON -- Pima Baseball is back on top of NJCAA Region I, Division I.
The No. 3 seeded Aztecs defeated No. 4 Arizona Western 6-4 on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Field in a deciding Game 3 to win Pima’s first Region title since 1998.
PCC won the three-game series 2-1. The Aztecs will play in the NJCAA West District Tournament in Nebraska at either McCook or Southeast in Lincoln.
Play begins on Thursday.
Star reliever J.T. Drake got the final nine outs of the game ending both the 8th and 9th innings with double play groundouts. He was named the NJCAA Region I, Division I Championship Series Most Valuable Player.
The top of the batting order of Gage Mestas and Andrew Stucky combined to go 4-for-6 with two RBIs and four runs scored.
You can read more about the Aztecs historic win over at PimaAztecs.com.
SOFTBALL
3rd seed Pima Softball fell in an Division I Region I elimination game to No. 2 Central Arizona College 5-4 as the game ended in a walk-off RBI single for the Vaqueras.
CAC strung together five straight hits in the 7th inning to win it.
Mia Castro finished the game 1-for-3 with three RBIs for the Aztecs (36-24).
The Aztecs 36 wins were the most in a single season since 2017 (38-21).